Crores of money misused by GVMC in G-20 works, alleges JSP corporator in Visakhapatnam

March 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ward 22 corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that crores of public money was misused by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the name of development works ahead of the G-20 working group committee meeting.

Addressing a press conference at Tenneti Park on Thursday, Mr. Murthy said that the GVMC squandered a good opportunity to develop the city by limiting the facelift works worth ₹150 crore to a few areas on NH-16 and Beach Road stretch ahead of the G-20 meeting.

“Wherever there was a scope for work worth ₹10, the GVMC showed expenses of ₹1,000 on paper and called for short tenders. The corporation also violated tender norms,” he alleged.

The corporator alleged that between Tenneti Park and Jodugullapalem, the GVMC claimed to have spent ₹30 lakh on beautification works which in reality would not have cost more than ₹2 lakh.

Explaining his allegations, Mr. Murthy said that eight paintings of animals were painted on rocks. For these paintings, the GVMC claimed to have spent ₹12 lakh. “Who on earth would spend ₹12 lakh on eight rock paintings? This is an example of how money was misused in the name of G-20 works,” he said.

“The Centre and State governments must intervene immediately and look into the irregularities committed by the GVMC and other agencies involved in taking up these works. A detailed audit should be done by a third party,” he demanded.

Mr. Murthy added that despite Vizag hosting the G-20 working group committee meeting and GVMC playing a key role in taking up facelift works, the Mayor was not invited to the meeting, which he said was unfortunate.

