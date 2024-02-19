Crimes and ganja smuggling have gone up in Vizag during YSRCP’s tenure, alleges Lokesh

February 19, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that crimes including land grabbings, kidnaps and murders have gone up during the rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the last five years.

Mr Lokesh had a whirlwind tour of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on the third day of his ‘Shankaravam’ programme on February 19 (Monday). He addressed three public meetings in Visakhapatnam North, Gajuwaka and Anakapalli constituencies.

“When the family members of a ruling party (YSRCP) MP can be kidnapped and an MRO be murdered, what safety does a common man have? This indicates the failure and apathy of the YSRCP government,” said Mr. Lokesh while referring to the law and order system in the State.

During the TDP rule, he said, Visakhapatnam was called the IT, financial and job capital of Andhra Pradesh. “The city has become the ganja capital of the State during the YSRCP’s tenure. Ganja smuggling has spread its wings from Visakhapatnam to Chittoor districts. A YSRCP MLC is involved in cultivating and smuggling of ganja,” he alleged and promised that the TDP-JSP alliance if voted to power would make Andhra Pradesh a ganja-free State.

Mr Lokesh also criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments on poll symbols ‘cycle’ and ‘glass’ during the ‘Siddham’ public meeting held at Rapthadu.

“Instead of speaking about the welfare done by his government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is chanting the name of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. In the last five years, a number of youth, farmers, construction workers, handloom weavers and women have ended their lives due to the failure of the YSRCP government to fulfil its promises,” he said.

He also alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to complete irrigation projects, prohibit liquor, construct 30 lakh houses for the poor, provide pensions to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women, issue fee reimbursement to students and provide nine-hour free power to farmers.

Speaking about ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’, Mr. Lokesh criticised the Chief Minister. “Even the mother and sister of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not believe him. Why should people?” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said the TDP, during its tenure, had undertaken many development activities in the north and south constituencies of Visakhapatnam. He promised to provide all amenities to people living in the hillock areas and construct TIDCO houses for the poor in the north constituency.

Addressing the meeting in Gajuwaka constituency, Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP had undertaken development activities worth ₹1,000 crore during its tenure. He said while former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao staged a hunger strike to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), YSRCP MLAs, MPs and the Chief Minister ignored the issue.

He assured that if the TDP-JSP alliance if voted to power would resolve the long-pending Aganampudi tollgate issue, provide help to Gangavaram Port victims, resolve the APPIIC land issue and set up a special freight corridor to tackle the port pollution. He promised an action plan to check the traffic issues in the city.

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, JSP leader Kona Tata Rao and others were present during the meetings.