GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crimes against women on rise under NDA govt., says YSRCP leader

The MLC said that during the YSRCP government, the Disha app used to play a pivotal role in protecting women during distress

Published - July 18, 2024 08:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP legislator Varudu Kalyani.

YSRCP legislator Varudu Kalyani. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mahila wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that the ruling NDA government is not taking any steps to rein in the growing number of crimes against women and children in the State.

Addressing a press conference in the city on July 17, Ms. Kalyani said that after forming the government in June, the alliance leaders have focused their energies on demolishing constructions and properties of YSRCP leaders but were not bothered in the least about ensuring the safety of women and girls. “The Home Minister made several statements on eradicating ganja and ensuring women’s safety, but nothing is visible in terms of implementation,” Ms. Kalyani said, adding that the Home Minister had no time to meet the victims or provide compensation to their kin.

The MLC said that during the YSRCP government, the Disha app used to play a pivotal role in protecting women during distress. She said that 18 Disha police stations, fast-track courts, POCSO courts and 3,000 vehicles used to be deployed for women’s safety. But with the sidelining of the Disha app, crimes have started to see a rise under the NDA government, she alleged.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.