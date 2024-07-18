Crimes against women on rise under NDA govt., says YSRCP leader

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mahila wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that the ruling NDA government is not taking any steps to rein in the growing number of crimes against women and children in the State.

Addressing a press conference in the city on July 17, Ms. Kalyani said that after forming the government in June, the alliance leaders have focused their energies on demolishing constructions and properties of YSRCP leaders but were not bothered in the least about ensuring the safety of women and girls. “The Home Minister made several statements on eradicating ganja and ensuring women’s safety, but nothing is visible in terms of implementation,” Ms. Kalyani said, adding that the Home Minister had no time to meet the victims or provide compensation to their kin.

The MLC said that during the YSRCP government, the Disha app used to play a pivotal role in protecting women during distress. She said that 18 Disha police stations, fast-track courts, POCSO courts and 3,000 vehicles used to be deployed for women’s safety. But with the sidelining of the Disha app, crimes have started to see a rise under the NDA government, she alleged.