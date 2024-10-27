Crimes against women, attacks on women doctors will not be tolerated: Vizag police commissioner

Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi on Sunday said crimes against women and attacks on women doctors on duty will not be tolerated.

He was participating as chief guest at the inauguration of the 58th annual regional conference of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of Visakhapatnam (OGSV) in Vizag Conventions at Madhurawada.

Mr. Bagchi called upon women doctors to focus on preventing ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and PCOD. He also advised them to educate women that HPV vaccine could prevent cervical cancer. He underlined the importance of telemedicine in extending medical facilities to rural areas.

Jaydeep Tank, president of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI), said medical laws should benefit the people.

OGSV president Y.L. Narasinga Rao and secretary Kiranmayi briefed the gathering on the activities of the organisation.

G.A. Rama Raju spoke on the latest developments in In vitro fertilization (IVF). Doctors I. Vani, Sandhya Devi, Soumini, Geetha Vandana, Padmavathi Naidu, Sirisha Rani, Vidya Rama, Ragasudha and Madhuri spoke on women’s diseases.

Senior doctors Sashiprabha, Krishnamma, Subba Raju T. Radha, Padmavathi and Seetharama Raju were the moderators.

