Crime Scene Investigation Competition organised at law university in Visakhapatnam

Meticulous observation and investigation are important elements for the success of any case, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge D.V.S.S. Somayajulu

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 24, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, said that meticulous observation and investigation are important elements for the success of any case.

He along with Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, inaugurated the national-level Crime Scene Investigation Competition, organised by Damodaram Sanjivayya Legal Incubation Centre (DSLIC) of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Somayajulu said that an important aspect of a trial is evidence. He also said that every bit of knowledge acquired by a student is essential for their future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai said that a lawyer should not only be able to communicate well but also remain silent when the circumstances warrant.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Around 106 teams participated in the competition. The university authorities said that such events help the students to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU S. Surya Prakash and in-charge Registrar K. Madhusudhana Rao spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app