Crime Scene Investigation Competition organised at law university in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau September 24, 2022 18:55 IST

Meticulous observation and investigation are important elements for the success of any case, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge D.V.S.S. Somayajulu

Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, said that meticulous observation and investigation are important elements for the success of any case. He along with Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, inaugurated the national-level Crime Scene Investigation Competition, organised by Damodaram Sanjivayya Legal Incubation Centre (DSLIC) of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), here on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, Justice Somayajulu said that an important aspect of a trial is evidence. He also said that every bit of knowledge acquired by a student is essential for their future. Justice A.V. Sesha Sai said that a lawyer should not only be able to communicate well but also remain silent when the circumstances warrant. Around 106 teams participated in the competition. The university authorities said that such events help the students to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU S. Surya Prakash and in-charge Registrar K. Madhusudhana Rao spoke.



