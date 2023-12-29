Crime rate, property offences and road accidents dip in Visakhapatnam, while drunken driving cases spike in 2023, says Police Commissioner

December 29, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Crime rate, property offences and road accidents have seen a decline during the year 2023 in Visakhapatnam city, compared to the previous years, while drunken driving cases have seen a rise.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar gave a presentation on the cases reported in 2023, in an annual press conference here on Friday.

During this year, the city has reported as many as 3,315 crimes as against 4,494 crimes during the year 2022, he said.

Giving in detail, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that as many as 24 murders were reported in the city as against 39 during the year 2022. Of the 24 murders, six murders were due to illicit intimacy, while six were due to previous grudges and four were due to family disputes, he said. The number of attempt-to-murder cases were 47 during the year 2023 as against 65 in the year 2022. He said that as many as 78 rape cases were reported this year, as against 127 during the year 2022 and 167 in 2021. The city also saw 18 kidnap/abduction cases this year, as against 42 in 2023 and 38 in the year 2021, he added.

As many as 884 cases related to crime against women were reported this year, as against 1,282 in the year 2022 and 2,797 in the year 2021, he said. Rape cases saw a rise in this year compared to previous years. The city saw 23 rape cases this year, while during the years 2022 and 2021, the number of rape cases reported were 14 and seven respectively. Cases of domestic violence, kidnap and other crimes against women have come down.

Meanwhile, road accident cases and deaths have seen a drastic decline this year. The city reported 317 deaths and 1,180 injuries due to road accidents during the year 2023, as against 353 deaths and 1,273 injuries during the year 2022.

The Police Commissioner said that 10 stretches, each extending 3 kms, were found to be reporting almost 80% of the accidents, where enforcement is being intensified. He also said that awareness programmes are conducted regularly, while joint inspections are being conducted with different agencies. The police have booked 6.64 lakh enforcement cases, he said.

Drunken driving cases were doubled this year due to strict enforcement. During the year 2023, the city traffic police have booked as many as 18,979 drunken driving cases, as against 9,667 cases in the year 2022. The Police Commissioner said that they have procured 200 more breath analysers and a strict watch is being laid on bars, pubs and clubs.

Minor driving

Another issue, the Police Commissioner felt alarming was the minors taking up driving. He said that during the year 2023, as many as 227 minors were caught driving vehicles, as against 106 in the year 2022. He warned that parents will be held responsible in such cases.

The Police Commissioner said that this year, as many as 666 property offences were reported, as against 894 in the year 2022. About ₹5.16 crire was lost this year and recovery was ₹3.13 crore. During the year 2022, the property lost was ₹5.93 crore. and the recovered amount was ₹3.85 crore.

The property recovered and cases detection dipped compared to previous year. During 2023, the percentage of recovery and cases detection was 60 and 64 respectively. In 2022, the percentage of recovery and cases detection was 65 and 75 respectively. The Police Commissioner said that CCTVs played a major role in detection and identification of criminals in the cases.

DCPs K. Srinivasa Rao and K. Anand Reddy were among those present.

