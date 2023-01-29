HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crime rate decreased compared to last month in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

January 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth conducted a monthly crime review meet with the police personnel from all the wings here on Sunday. He reviewed the pending cases at all police stations and the performance of Inspectors and traffic police of all the police stations

Speaking to the officials, Mr. Srikanth said that compared to the previous month, the crime rate has decreased and hoped that the same trend would continue in the coming months. He gave away certificates to policemen with good performance during the month of December 2022. DCPs Sumit Garud Sunil and G. Naganna, ADCPs, ACPs and other police officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.