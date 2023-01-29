Crime rate decreased compared to last month in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

January 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth conducted a monthly crime review meet with the police personnel from all the wings here on Sunday. He reviewed the pending cases at all police stations and the performance of Inspectors and traffic police of all the police stations

Speaking to the officials, Mr. Srikanth said that compared to the previous month, the crime rate has decreased and hoped that the same trend would continue in the coming months. He gave away certificates to policemen with good performance during the month of December 2022. DCPs Sumit Garud Sunil and G. Naganna, ADCPs, ACPs and other police officials were present.