Crime against women on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, alleges YSRCP women’s wing president

Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister are not taking steps for the safety of women, says Varudu Kalyani

Published - October 20, 2024 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The State government should promote use of Disha app for safety of women, says Varudu Kalyani

The State government should promote use of Disha app for safety of women, says Varudu Kalyani | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC and women’s wing president Varudu Kalyani has alleged that attacks and atrocities against women under the NDA government are increasing at an alarming pace. She attributed the rise to apathy and negligence of the NDA government in taking steps to control crime against women. She also alleged that neither the Chief Minister, Home Minister nor the Deputy CM are taking steps for the safety and security of women in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Ms Kalyani expressed grief over the Badvel incident in which a 16-year-old Intermediate student was set ablaze in YSR Kadapa district and said that if the Disha app, which was introduced by the previous YSRCP government existed, then it might have come in handy for the victim. She said that it has been only five months since the NDA formed government and women safety has gone for a toss. She demanded that the government promote use of Disha app again for the safety of women.

Ms Kalyani alleged that Home Minister V Anitha was wasting time in criticising and spreading false allegations against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and has no concern for the women’s safety in the State. She said that Ms. Anitha has even failed to take measures when crime against several women was reported in her own constituency.

