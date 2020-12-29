Crime against women, ganja cases see an increase in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 December 2020 00:40 IST

Property offences and road accidents reduced, says SP

Crimes against women and ganja smuggling cases have seen a marginal increase, while property offences and road accidents have reduced in the year 2020 in Visakhapatnam district police limits.

The district reported as many as 459 cases against women during 2020, as against 370 in 2019. Among these cases, 146 pertain to domestic violence as against 164 in 2019. The district also reported 64 rape cases in 2020 as against 45 in 2019. Out of the 64 rapes, 29 were committed on the false promise of marriage and cheating, while 31 were registered under POCSO Act. It may be noted that during the year 2019, rape cases registered under POCSO were just 20. Similarly, various women harassment cases reported in 2020 were 249 while in the year 2019 it was only 161.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that in 2020, a number of women came forward to report about incidents with the police, which is a good sign. Several initiatives were launched to encourage women to approach police for help without any stigma, he said.

“Of the rape and POCSO rape cases, chargesheets were filed in 45% cases within the stipulated period of 30 days. In a case under Kotlavuratla police station limits, the district police filed a chargesheet within seven days and in another incident in Anakapalle rural limits, chargesheet was filed in 18 days,” he said.

Addressing the media during the annual press conference here on Monday, Mr. Krishna Rao said that the district registered as many as 12,874 crimes in 2020, as against 6,982 in 2019. However, 8,235 of these cases were COVID-19 violations, he said.

The SP also said that enforcement work has seen an improvement this year compared to previous one. In the year 2020, the total number of enforcement cases booked were 5,972 and during 2019, it was 4,860.

There was an increase a 25% increase in NDPS cases. In 2019, as many as 199 ganja smuggling cases were booked in which 23,172 kg ganja was seized. But in 2020, the number of ganja smuggling cases reported were 243 in which 42,434 kg ganja was seized.

He said that 739 bodily offences were reported in 2020 as against 722 in 2019. Murders, attempt to murder and kidnapping cases have come down this year. House break-ins declined by 52% compared to the previous year. Only 91 H.B.s were reported in 2020, as against 190 in 2019.

“During this year, 153 property offences were detected in which 159 persons were arrested. Police had recovered property worth ₹1.18 crore,” he said.

Mr. Krishna Rao said that there was a 13% decrease with 302 deaths in road accidents this year as against 370 in 2019.

The SP also said that as many as 499 police personnel from all wings of district police were affected by COVID-19 in the discharge of their duties.

Among them, four had died, he said.