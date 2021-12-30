Crime against women, accidents increased in city this year

Visakhapatnam

30 December 2021 00:19 IST

Charge-sheets were filed in all POCSO cases within 60 days: Police Commissioner

Cases of crime against women, road accidents and property offences increased, while cyber crimes witnessed a decline in the city in 2021, when compared to the previous year.

As many as 1,848 cases of crime against women were reported this year as against 1,059 in 2020 and 1,279 in 2019, according to statistics provided by the city police at the annual press conference here on Wednesday. They include 1,095 harassment cases this year as against 431 during 2020, as many as 473 molestation cases this year as against 320 last year. Meanwhile, 165 rape cases were reported this year compared to 137 cases last year.

Advertising

Advertising

The COVID-19 lockdown, awareness programmes on women safety, Disha application and setting up of a counselling centre for Women in Need (WIN) at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, have made it easy for victims to approach the police and register their complaints.

A total of 364 persons died and 1,523 people were injured in 1,528 road accidents this year as against 1,147 road accidents and 260 deaths and 1,048 injuries last year.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that Vizag Disha Police Station has charge-sheeted all the POCSO cases within 60 days. He said that the pandemic has led to a steep increase in the use of personal vehicles for commuting, which has led to an increase in road accidents.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (I/c) (Crimes) Sravan Kumar, about 806 property offences were reported this year, compared to 696 cases in 2020 and 869 cases in 2019. The total includes 181 house break-ins, 49 snatchings and 258 two-wheeler thefts. Property worth ₹6.49 crore was lost and ₹3.73 crore was recovered during the year.

Similarly, 307 cyber crime cases as against 354 during the year 2020 were reported in the city. Property worth about ₹9.24 crore was lost, while property worth about ₹1.27 crore was recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Gowthami said that there were no major law and order problem in the city this year. The city has reported 36 murders and 76 murder attempts this year. As many as 189 cases of atrocities against SC/STs were reported. Land grabbing cases have come down from 33 last year to 23 this year. The police have opened 271 history-sheets against those involved in crimes.

Mr. Sathish Kumar from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) said that around 3,796 kg ganja was seized in 68 cases booked in the city, in which 121 persons were arrested. ADCP (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana, ACP (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and ADCP (Admin.) M. Rajani were among those present.