Cricket World Cup final: traffic restrictions to be imposed on Beach Road stretch on November 19

November 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) K Srinivasa Rao said that in view of ‘Fan Park’ at R.K Beach, where ICC WC final will be live telecast on Sunday, the Beach Road stretch between The Park Hotel Junction and Hotel Novotel Junction, will be a no-vehicle zone from 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at police conference hall on Saturday, Mr Srinivasa Rao said that since its a WC final, they are expecting a large number of people to witness the live screening. He has said that police teams will be deployed to check rash driving, triple driving, bike races, zig-zag driving, no-helmet driving and other violations. He also appealed to people not to disturb others during celebrations after the match. He has also made it clear that firing crackers on the Beach Road is not allowed and there are no permissions for bike rallies.

ADCP (Traffic) G Srinivasa Rao said that they have arranged parking places for the spectators and they should park only at those places. He said that people coming from MVP Colony, Appughar, Chinna Waltair should park their vehicles at MGM Grounds. People coming from Siripuram, CR Reddy Junction should park their vehicles at AU English Medium School Grounds (Exhibition Grounds). Spectators coming from AIR Junction may park at APIIC Grounds, he said and people coming from Pandimetta Junction should park at AMC Grounds.

He has also appealed parents to ensure they do not give two-wheelers/four-wheelers to children who do not have licence.

