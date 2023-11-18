Cricket World Cup final fever grips Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On April 2, 2011, when India had beaten Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup Final and when Indian Captain MS Dhoni finished off in style, the city of destiny erupted in joy. People who were stuck to TVs barged out of their homes and took to the roads in celebration. A large number of people, especially college-going students from various areas had come on to the roads on their motorcycles. Raising slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Ho India’, and holding Indian flags and posters of the cricketers, people thronged the Beach Road. Residents of the Beach Road too joined them. That night was young for cricket lovers as they danced to the beats of ‘Dhol’, some put up ‘Chak De’ songs in their cars to relish the moment. Siripuram Circle, Beach Road stretch from The Park Hotel Junction to Naval Coastal Battery and Tenneti Park Junction saw huge traffic.

“I still remember the night how we have just ran from Ushodaya Junction to R.K Beach carrying flags. People were shouting their lungs out and dancing. At that time, there were not much use of social media and we barely used to take pictures. Else would have captured the moments,” T Ashok Kumar, an IT employee, recalls the night of final during his B.Tech days.

S Sashikanth, a restaurant owner from the city, recalls “During that time, we did not had a TV in our hostel and there were no OTTs either. About 20 of our friends had gathered in a room of our classmate at Sagar Nagar to watch the match. The entire city roads wore a deserted look during the match and it was like a festival night after we won,”

ADVERTISEMENT

As India reached World Cup final after almost 12 years, cricket lovers from the region have gone nostalgic and feel the same vibe. Many are optimistic over India winning the final. As people get excited, not to disappoint the cricket lovers, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is continuing its ‘Fan Park’ at the Beach Road (Opposite to Kali Matha Temple). Being a WC final and a Sunday, the ACA are expecting double the number of spectators what they have received on the semi-final between India and New Zealand two days ago. All arrangements have already been made at the venue.

The moment when India beat NZ, people have been chalking out plans on how to watch the WC final and how to celebrate it. Social media is abuzz with discussions on ‘Fan Park’. Some of the families and inmates of apartments are planning to arrange projector-screening on their terraces and hosting dinners.

“After discussions, our group of friends have decided to watch the match at the Fan Park only. We loved the stadium-type atmosphere, the ‘torch wave’ moment and moreover it is a WC final. We are also carrying crackers to burst them after we win the final,” said S Venkatesh, a techie from the city.

A number of hotels, and restaurants are decorating their premises with Indian flags and portraits of cricketers and are live screening the matches on big screens. A theatre at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district has decided to stop screening of movies and live screening the entire match for which they have fixed a price of ₹150 to ₹200.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.