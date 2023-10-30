Cricket stadium getting facelift ahead of international matches in Visakhapatnam

October 30, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Arrangements inside and outside the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium at PM Palem here are going on at a brisk pace.

As part of the decentralised beautification of the city, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) jointly involved in the beautification at the stadium junction on a priority basis keeping in view the visitors to the city from different parts for the international cricket matches, and also the area which is one of the fast developing locations in the city. Material required for road widening is already being stored at the junction.

“We have started widening the roads, trimming mini plants on the side of the roads causing traffic problems and are ready to instal high mast flood lights at the junction. The work is going on,” said an official.

The stadium authorities have also announced some works pertaining to the beautification of the stadium. Since some chairs were damaged at a some blocks in the stadium, the authorities decided to replace them in view of the scheduled cricket matches with the Indian team against various countries.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy recently said that Port City is all set to host the India-Australia T-20 match on November 23 as part of its series. The stadium is ready for the match with a capacity of 27,000 spectators. As part of the arrangements, some chairs in some blocks of the stadium have to be changed, he said while adding that the dressing rooms of the players will also be beautified. Tickets will be sold offline and online. Test cricket between India vs England will also be held in this stadium from February 2 to 6, he informed.

This apart, the Port City Stadium will host three league stage matches of Legends League Cricket (LLC), which is scheduled to play in five cities across the country including Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Jammu, Dehradun and Surat.

The LLC will have 19 matches and is set to start from November 18 and continue till December 9, he said. Three of the 19 matches will be played in the city from December 2 to 4.

