Cricket matches for doctors to begin on May 27 in Visakhapatnam

May 22, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

MPL 2, a 20-20 cricket league for doctors of Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts, is all set to start from May 27.

This was announced at the inaugural ceremony here on Monday by the Vizag Doctors Cricket Committee, led by Dr. Swamy, Dr. Leela Prasad, Dr. Naresh and Dr Pavan, which is organising the second edition.

A total 135 doctors of different specialities from Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts are divided into nine teams.

The matches will be played on weekends from the last week of May to the first week of July at Railway Stadium and Port Stadium.

Participating as the chief guest, Andhra Cricket Association honourable secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy, said that he was happy to know that doctors are taking time out of their busy schedules to play cricket.

