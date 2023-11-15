Cricket lovers have a gala time as World Cup semi-final match telecast live at ‘Fan Park’ in Vizag

November 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It was nothing less than a treat for cricket lovers as the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) set up the ‘Fan Park’ at R.K Beach where the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand was telecast live on a big screen.

A huge crowd gathered at the ‘Fan Park’, cheering Team India, which after winning the toss chose to bat. The Men in Blue also did not disappoint their fans as captain Rohit Sharma’s fiery 47 of 29 balls followed by 80 by Subhman Gill and 105 by Shreyash Iyer helped India post a total of 397. The cherry on the cake was the most sought-after 50th century by Virat Kohli. The fans shouted their lungs out as Virat Kohli surpassed the record of legend Sachin Tendulkar. The cricket lovers had a gala time as their heroes fired on all cylinders.

This was the first time a ‘Fan Park’ was arranged in the city. Carrying the Tricolours, posters of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, cricket lovers from all walks of life thronged the venue since 1 p.m. The live screening began at around 1.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chants of ‘India, India’ filled the air when Virat Kohli was nearing his century. People who were passing through the Kali Mata temple also joined the celebration. Youth danced to the tunes of the DJ, took selfies, captured videos on their mobile phones and uploaded them on social media platforms.

The authorities have arranged DJ, lights show and traditional drummers from Kerala to engage the audience to create a stadium-like ambience. Food stalls remained additional attraction for the gathering.

“We came to know about the Fan Park two days ago and decided to come along with our group of friends. We are enjoying. The ACA should also arrange it again on Sunday for the final,” said N. Vivek and his group of six friends.

Some visitors felt that the ACA should also consider increasing the size of the screen for the coming matches.

A posse of police personnel was deployed at the venue. They ensured that the visitors did not enter the waters on the RK Beach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.