Cricket frenzy grips Vizag as ACA-VDCA Stadium gears up to host ODI after three years

March 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cricket frenzy has gripped Visakhapatnam once again, with the city getting ready to host a One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia on Sunday (March 19).

Tickets for the match have been sold out, with the demand being high as the city is hosting an ODI match after three years.

Cricket buffs are looking forward to a good contest at the ACA-VDCA Stadium which is known for being a good batting pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beating Australia is always tough, be it at home or away, as it has some great players such as Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, as well as all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green. The match is surely going to be a close contest. I bought tickets well in advance and I’m keenly waiting for Sunday,” said K. Santosh, a businessman from the city.

N. Kishore Babu, a retired bank employee, said that the Australian team under Steve Smith is looking more aggressive than it did in the first two Test matches of the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy. “Mostly, Vizag is known to be a batsman’s pitch. If it lives up to its reputation, we might see a run fest this Sunday. Though T20s are exciting, we are missing the joy of watching ODIs as there is a lot more strategy involved,” he said.

“We are looking forward to a fine batting display from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and the rest of the boys. K.L. Rahul also seems to be back in form and we hope he can score a fine knock here as he is a treat to watch when he’s in full flow,” said V. Anirudh, a dentist from Lawson’s Bay Colony.

ACA officials, in coordination with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and the City Police, have initiated some developmental works ahead of the match. Two meetings were held in the last one month. The outfield has been spruced up and the stands have been cleaned. GVMC will be arranging for drinking water at the stadium.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth conducted a review meeting with the police personnel and discussed the security arrangements. He asked officials to ensure adequate parking places. Traffic police have been chalking out plans to ensure there are no congestions. A detailed report on traffic diversions and restrictions is expected soon. It is learnt that around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed as part of bandobust duty. The Indian and Australian teams will arrive in the city on Saturday and will be put up at Radisson Blu near Rushikonda.

So far, Vizag has hosted 10 ODIs since 2005. The last ODI was held in December 2019 between India and West Indies, which the hosts won by 107 runs. After the COVID-19 pandemic, no ODIs or Tests were held in Visakhapatnam, while a lone T20 International was played here between India and South Africa in June last year.