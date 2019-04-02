Cricket coaching camp from May 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2019 01:07 IST

The Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) will conduct the annual summer coaching camp from May 1 for under 16, 14 and 12 age groups.

Trials’ schedule

Trials to select the candidates, for Under -16 age group will be held on April 14 at 8 a.m. at the following centres: Greater Visakha Municipal Stadium- Town Kotha Road ( for players residing in and around city area); Coromandel Ground (Malkapuram, Scnidia, Gajuwaka, Steel Plant, Aganampudi & Anakapalli) and VDCA- ‘B’ Ground ( Arilova, Visalakshi Nagar, PM Palem up to Annadapuram and Bheemili area)

Interested candidates, born on or after September 1, 2003, should register their names along with their age proof certificates (Original Birth Certificate) between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. at the respective centres, said VDCA Secretary K. Parthasarathi.

