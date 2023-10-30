HamberMenu
Cricket betting racket busted and three held in Visakhapatnam

October 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly running a cricket betting racket at Murali Nagar here. The police identified the main accused as M. Viswanatha Reddy. He ran the racket through various online platform apps. He employed two others L. Ramakrishna and Samdhani Basha. The code words they used were “playing” and “eating”. On Sunday, the police raided the house of Viswanatha Reddy and took the accused into custody during the India and England match. The police seized cellphones and laptops from them, and froze their bank accounts.

