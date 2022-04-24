Cricket betting gang busted, two arrested in Visakhapatnam

A cricket betting gang was busted and the gang members were taken into custody by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials at Kommadi, here, on Sunday.

The SEB officials, Assistant Superintendent(Enforcement) Srinadhudu and Inspectors Suresh, Appalaraju and Venkat Rao, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Babji Rao and Assistant Commissioner Ramachandra Rao, conducted a raid and took Md. Shariff (30) of Madhurawada and Abbireddy Suresh(33) of Kommadi, into custody.

They seized two bank accounts of the accused, which contained about ₹12 lakh, an ATM card and two mobile phones, and handed them over to the Madhurawada police for further investigation.