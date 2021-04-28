Crematorium fees fixed by GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 April 2021 00:46 IST

Action will be taken against those demanding more: Commissioner

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner(GVMC) G. Srijana said that the charges for the cremation procedures (final rituals) at the crematorium in Gnanapuram is ₹3,000. This includes ₹1,000 labour charges, ₹1,500 for 200 kg wood, ₹180 for two-litre diesel and ₹300 for others, she added. She said that in case of bodies of the destitute, the corporation would perform the procedures for free. Ms. Srijana visited the crematorium at Gnanpuram area here on Tuesday.

She said that if anyone demands more than ₹3,000 at the crematorium people can contact toll free number 180042500009. The corporation would initiate action, she said.

Ms. Srijana inspected the ongoing electric crematorium works at the burial ground. She instructed the Engineering Department officials to increase the height of the boundary wall of the crematorium and also arrange CCTV cameras on the premises. She also asked the officials to improve sanitation at the premises.

GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.