CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter to organise three-day 10th property expo from November 29

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Visakhapatnam Chapter launched the brochure of its 10th Property Expo, here on Saturday. The three-day event, scheduled to take place at Gadiraju Palace and Convention Centre on the Beach Road from November 29 to December 1, in order to provide a platform for homebuyers and real estate stakeholders.

“Our goal is to bring all stakeholders under one roof, making it easier for potential homebuyers to make informed decisions about their dream homes,” said CREDAI Chapter Chairman K.S.R.K. Raju, at a press conference here.

“The property expo will create awareness about eco-friendly apartment and house construction happening in the city, allowing prospective homebuyers to choose their preferred flats based on their income group,” said CREDAI president V. Dharmender.

Expo Convenor Ch. Govinda Raju stated that the expo will feature 80 stalls showcasing over 100 projects, including flats, plots, villas, luxury homes, and gated community buildings. Banks will offer special discounts, deals, and instant loan approvals, making it a one-stop destination for all home buying needs.

“Visakhapatnam CREDAI has become a household name, and we expect strong participation this year as well,” said Secretary V. Sreenu.

Chief guest Pankaj Kumar, DGM of SBI-Visakhapatnam, highlighted the real estate sector’s vital role in India’s economy. He said that “Real estate contributes approximately 7.3% to the country’s GDP and has a high potential in job creation and supporting allied industries.” He reiterated SBI’s commitment to supporting CREDAI Visakhapatnam by promoting awareness about home financing options during the expo, acknowledging that owning a home is a universal aspiration.

B. Srinivas Rao, AP State General Secretary, emphasised the expo’s comprehensive nature, catering to all aspects of homebuying, particularly benefiting retirees, seeking affordable housing options in Visakhapatnam. He commended the State government’s sand policy, urging further refinements to broaden its impact.