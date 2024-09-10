GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter donates ₹10 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Vijayawada flood victims

Published - September 10, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This contribution, made through CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, with the support from all city chapters across the State, is aimed at supporting the ongoing relief efforts for the victims of the devastating floods in Vijayawada, a release here stated.

“The severity of the situation in Vijayawada requires immediate and substantial support. As a responsible organisation, we felt compelled to contribute to the relief efforts,” said K.S.R.K. Raju, Chairman of the CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter.

The Vizag chapter team presented ₹10 lakh in a cheque to B. Srinivas Rao, General Secretary of CREDAI A.P., for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

