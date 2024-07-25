ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI told to integrate eco-friendly measures in realty sector in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 25, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GVMC Commissioner Mr. Sampath Kumar underscored the necessity of preserving the natural environment

V. Kamalakara Rao

Representational image only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The office bearers of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Visakhapatnam Chapter met Visakhapatnam Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar to express their role as stakeholders of the city’s development.

The Chapter chairman K.S.R.K. Raju, president V. Dharmender and secretary V. Sreenu were among the bearers who met them.

Collector Mr. Prasad emphasised the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in supporting the district’s growth. He urged CREDAI to channel their resources and efforts towards the development of essential public facilities, including hospitals, schools, and hostels.

GVMC Commissioner Mr. Sampath Kumar echoed the sentiment of collaboration and stressed the importance of developing Visakhapatnam into an eco-friendly and green city. He urged CREDAI to integrate eco-friendly measures in their projects. He underscored the necessity of preserving the natural environment while fostering urban growth, promoting initiatives that support clean energy, waste management, and green infrastructure.

