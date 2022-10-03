CREDAI to organise property expo from December 23 to 25 in Visakhapatnam

CREDAI-Visakhapatnam, will hold its 8th Property Expo at Gadiraju Palace, MVP Colony from December 23 to 25.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Deputy General Manager of SBI Manmaya Pandab and CREDAI –AP president B. Raja Srinivas participated in a curtain raiser of the event held here on Monday.

The objective of the expo is to bring all stakeholders, buyers, sellers (builder), financial institutions and other manufacturers of construction materials, under one roof and help the ordinary man to select his dream home from the variety of units that would be on display at the expo, CREDAI-Vizag honorary secretary E. Ashok Kumar said in a statement.