Create awareness on road safety among people residing near NH-16 stretch: SP

Visakhapatnam

08 January 2022 00:50 IST

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao instructed the officials to conduct awareness programmes on road safety among people residing in villages along the NH-16 stretch between Anakapalle and Payakaraopeta. He also asked his staff to book cases as per MV Act, identify hotspots and take necessary steps to control road accidents in the district.

The SP was speaking to to police officials from the district in a monthly-crime meet organised in virtual mode.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Krishna Rao asked the policemen to focus on cases of suspicious deaths, missing and also NDPS cases. He also instructed the Circle Inspectors to strengthen beat system to control house break-ins. The SP also enquired about the status of grave offences in all the police station limits. He has asked the staff to arrest persons involved in bodily offences.

Chintapalle ASP D. Tushar, Paderu ASP P. Jagadish, Narsipatnam ASP Ch. Manikanta, ASP (crimes) B. Lakshmi Narayana, DSP Anakapalle, B Sunil and a few others were present.