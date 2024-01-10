Create awareness on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ cards among tribals, PO asks officials

January 10, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - PADERU

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu project officer V. Abhishek asked officials to create awareness on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ cards among the tribals.

He visited Gummadigunduva, an interior tribal hamlet in Bheemavaram panchayat in Hukumpeta, where a registration programme for the Ayushman Bharat cards was being held for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

He said that the cards can be utilised for medical needs. He reiterated that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme, tribals will receive all basic amenities.

“Financial help of ₹2.39 lakh will be sanctioned for those who want to construct a house. In Bheemavaram panchayat alone, funds were sanctioned for 34 tribals. The government is conducting tests to detect sickle cell anaemia and provide all help for treatment apart from giving ₹10,000 as pension,” he said.

