ADVERTISEMENT

Create awareness on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ cards among tribals, PO asks officials

January 10, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu project officer V. Abhishek asked officials to create awareness on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ cards among the tribals.

He visited Gummadigunduva, an interior tribal hamlet in Bheemavaram panchayat in Hukumpeta, where a registration programme for the Ayushman Bharat cards was being held for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

He said that the cards can be utilised for medical needs. He reiterated that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme, tribals will receive all basic amenities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Financial help of ₹2.39 lakh will be sanctioned for those who want to construct a house. In Bheemavaram panchayat alone, funds were sanctioned for 34 tribals. The government is conducting tests to detect sickle cell anaemia and provide all help for treatment apart from giving ₹10,000 as pension,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tribals

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US