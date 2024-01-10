GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Create awareness on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ cards among tribals, PO asks officials

January 10, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu project officer V. Abhishek asked officials to create awareness on ‘Ayushman Bharat’ cards among the tribals.

He visited Gummadigunduva, an interior tribal hamlet in Bheemavaram panchayat in Hukumpeta, where a registration programme for the Ayushman Bharat cards was being held for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

He said that the cards can be utilised for medical needs. He reiterated that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme, tribals will receive all basic amenities.

“Financial help of ₹2.39 lakh will be sanctioned for those who want to construct a house. In Bheemavaram panchayat alone, funds were sanctioned for 34 tribals. The government is conducting tests to detect sickle cell anaemia and provide all help for treatment apart from giving ₹10,000 as pension,” he said.

Related Topics

tribals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.