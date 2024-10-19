Create 150 supernumerary DSP posts, Police Inspectors of Visakha range urge IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Some Police Inspectors working under the Visakha Range, have submitted a representation to IT Minister Nara Lokesh, requesting him to create 150 supernumerary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posts. They met Mr. Lokesh on October 18 (Friday), when he was in the city.

The Inspectors stated that they were recruited as Sub-Inspectors of Police during the year 1995, 1996, 1998 and are still working as Inspector of Police, even though they have completed 29, 28 and 26 years of service respectively. They also mentioned that some of the officers of 1995 batch were recently retired as Inspectors only without being promoted as Deputy SPs.

The Inspectors informed Mr. Lokesh that when TDP came to power after the 2014 elections, the government had created 160 supernumerary DSP posts during August 2014 and promoted 1991 batch officers, who were working as Inspectors.

They also stated that during the former YSRCP Government i.e from 2019-2024, all the 160 supernumerary DSP posts were scrapped in a phased manner by the government and at present there is not even a single supernumerary DSP post in the State. They also mentioned that 122 supernumerary DSP posts were created in Telangana during March 2023, promoting Inspectors of 1998 batch.