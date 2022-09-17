Cracking Civil Services is all about getting the purpose right, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

‘Students should believe in four ‘P’s, passion, plan, patience and perseverance’

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services examination, which is said to be one of the most difficult examinations, can be made achievable if the aspirants can define the purpose of clearing the examination, said Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘How to crack Civils’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with Vizag IAS Academy, at Visakha Public Library here on Saturday.

He said that one should have his or her own reasons for taking up the Civils and if he or she is convinced, then they should go ahead and the journey would not be that difficult.

He advised the students to believe in the four ‘P’s- passion, plan, patience and perseverance.

‘Clear plan’

Without the passion to crack the Civils, nothing would move. Then one should focus on a clear plan. Since it needs long hours of preparation and at times involves some amount of setback for missing it by a whisker, patience plays a key role. With the help of patience, self-motivation can be achieved and finally there is no substitute to hard work and perseverance, he said.

“All along the journey one should stay focussed and go with the plan,” said Mr. Srikanth.

Individual perception

Talking about preparation, he advised the aspirants to stick to their own notes and analysis. “Reading one or two textbooks thoroughly and preparing notes will pay dividends at all levels of the examination, such as prelims, mains and interview. Individual perception to issues and topics, gives the edge,” he said.

According to him, the question papers are prepared by experts after a long research and for each question the experts have six different answers. Hence, this is where the individual approach to a question helps, he said.

Every topic has at least four angles – social, political, economical and geographical. Only an in-depth reading into the topic will give the holistic understanding and this is what the examiners look for, he said.

Sharing his personal experience at the interview level, he said that being truthful is the best way to satisfy the panel members, “The are all experts and they can easily find out who is truthful and who is not. So being truthful, even if one does not know the answer, would be the right approach,” said Mr. Srikanth.

Earlier, Joseph G Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, spoke about understanding the latent talent and then harnessing it. He also shared his experiences and urged the aspirants to develop reading and writing habits.

P. Gowtham, director of Vizag IAS Academy, also spoke on how to prepare for the examination and how to choose the optional subjects. He said that preparation for the Civils should begin from the graduation days and reading the basic NCERT books would give the edge.