ADVERTISEMENT

Crack down on illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing, Visakha range DIG tells SPs

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

With about one month to go for the Deepavali festival, Deputy Inspector General, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, organised a meeting with the police officials and directed them to ensure there are no untoward incidents occurring in the districts. He asked them to crack down on illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing.

In a meeting organised with the SPs from Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts here on Monday, Mr. Gopinath said that people should take permission for sale and storage of firecrackers without fail. The storage points and shops should be away from residential areas, he said. He also said that the police in coordination with other departments should conduct inspections and book cases against those violating norms. The DIG also asked the officials to identify those who were unauthorisedly storing firecrackers or manufacturing them and take steps to bind over them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US