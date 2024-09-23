GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crack down on illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing, Visakha range DIG tells SPs

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

With about one month to go for the Deepavali festival, Deputy Inspector General, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, organised a meeting with the police officials and directed them to ensure there are no untoward incidents occurring in the districts. He asked them to crack down on illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing.

In a meeting organised with the SPs from Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts here on Monday, Mr. Gopinath said that people should take permission for sale and storage of firecrackers without fail. The storage points and shops should be away from residential areas, he said. He also said that the police in coordination with other departments should conduct inspections and book cases against those violating norms. The DIG also asked the officials to identify those who were unauthorisedly storing firecrackers or manufacturing them and take steps to bind over them.


