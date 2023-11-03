ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to organise ‘praja rakshana bheri’ in Vijayawada on November 15

November 03, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘praja rakshana bheri’, with the agenda of bringing about an egalitarian society through alternative policies, will be organised by the CPI(M) in Vijayawada on November 15.

A rally will be organised from the BRTS Road to the MB Stadium at Ajitsingh Nagar, where a public meeting would be held. CPI(M) national general secretary Sitharam Yechury and Polit Bureau Member B.V. Raghavulu would be the main speakers at the meeting.

The party district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar, members U.S.N. Raju, L.J. Naidu and V. Krishna Rao released a poster in this regard at the party office at Maddilapalem, here, on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US