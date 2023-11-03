HamberMenu
CPI(M) to organise ‘praja rakshana bheri’ in Vijayawada on November 15

November 03, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘praja rakshana bheri’, with the agenda of bringing about an egalitarian society through alternative policies, will be organised by the CPI(M) in Vijayawada on November 15.

A rally will be organised from the BRTS Road to the MB Stadium at Ajitsingh Nagar, where a public meeting would be held. CPI(M) national general secretary Sitharam Yechury and Polit Bureau Member B.V. Raghavulu would be the main speakers at the meeting.

The party district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar, members U.S.N. Raju, L.J. Naidu and V. Krishna Rao released a poster in this regard at the party office at Maddilapalem, here, on Friday.

