CPI(M) to organise ‘Maha Dharna’ against Aganampudi toll gate in Visakhapatnam on August 21

August 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of CPI (M) will stage a ‘Maha Dharna’ demanding removal of the Aganampudi toll gate at the toll gate on August 21 from 6.30 a.m., said CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) should take steps to remove the toll gate. Mr. Ganga Rao said that people facing problems due to the toll gate. He said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had passed a resolution some months ago seeking removal of toll gate.