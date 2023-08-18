HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) to organise ‘Maha Dharna’ against Aganampudi toll gate in Visakhapatnam on August 21

August 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of CPI (M) will stage a ‘Maha Dharna’ demanding removal of the Aganampudi toll gate at the toll gate on August 21 from 6.30 a.m., said CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) should take steps to remove the toll gate. Mr. Ganga Rao said that people facing problems due to the toll gate. He said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had passed a resolution some months ago seeking removal of toll gate.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.