CPI(M) to launch ‘Samara Bheri’ protest on August 28 against rising prices of essential commodities in Andhra Pradesh

August 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) Anakapalli district committee on Sunday announced that it will hold a State-level protest programme under the title of ‘Samara Bheri’ from August 28 against the rising prices of essential commodities, increase in power tariff and unemployment in the State. A protest poster was released at the party office on Sunday.

The committee secretariat members G. Koteswara Rao and M. Appalaraju said that the Central and state governments failed to solve the problem of unemployment, increase in the prices of essential commodities and electricity charges. This has resulted in draining of financial resources of the breadwinners in families. The situation became worse after COVID-19, they added.

Mr. Appalaraju said that the protest would continue till September 4, and a signature campaign and distribution of leaflets would be done from August 29 to 31. Dharnas would be staged at Sachivalayam offices from September 1 as part of Samara Bheri, he added.

The leaders further said that the price of LPG cylinder was increased from ₹450 to ₹1,200 and the prices of petrol and diesel also increased significantly during the Narendra Modi regime. They said that governments promised to issue job calendars every year, but so far there was no such activity.

Mr. Koteswara Rao said that as the governments failed to provide jobs to educated people, those who have completed graduation and PG courses are taking up daily wage works, and some were even joining the works under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

