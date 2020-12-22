CPI(M): stop collection of drainage connection deposits, user charges

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 December 2020 01:27 IST

‘State govt. imposing additional burden in times of crisis’

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has condemned the attitude of the GVMC authorities in threatening citizens to stop water supply, if they do not take underground drainage (UGD) connection and to stop collection of garbage, if they do not pay user charges for garbage disposal.

Party City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao demanded that the GVMC stop collection of drainage connection deposits and abolish user charges. He said it was unfortunate that the State government was imposing the additional burden in times of crisis due to the pandemic. He said that the GVMC has issued notices to the public asking them to pay ₹1,000 immediately for UGD connection, failing which water supply would be stopped.

Advertising

Advertising

The house owners should also pay ₹40 a month towards drainage charges, to pay garbage tax of ₹250 a month to GVMC for segregation of dry and wet wastes, failing which garbage would not be lifted and notices pasted on the houses. Deploring the unilateral decision of the State government, he said that the property tax includes all these charges. The property tax includes all these charges but the plan was to calculate property tax based on capital cost and it would result in hike in property tax by four to 10 times. Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party government in the State were trying to privatise civic services in a phased manner.