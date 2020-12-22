CPI(M): stop collection of drainage connection deposits, user charges

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has condemned the attitude of the GVMC authorities in threatening citizens to stop water supply, if they do not take underground drainage (UGD) connection and to stop collection of garbage, if they do not pay user charges for garbage disposal.
Party City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao demanded that the GVMC stop collection of drainage connection deposits and abolish user charges. He said it was unfortunate that the State government was imposing the additional burden in times of crisis due to the pandemic. He said that the GVMC has issued notices to the public asking them to pay ₹1,000 immediately for UGD connection, failing which water supply would be stopped.
The house owners should also pay ₹40 a month towards drainage charges, to pay garbage tax of ₹250 a month to GVMC for segregation of dry and wet wastes, failing which garbage would not be lifted and notices pasted on the houses. Deploring the unilateral decision of the State government, he said that the property tax includes all these charges. The property tax includes all these charges but the plan was to calculate property tax based on capital cost and it would result in hike in property tax by four to 10 times. Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party government in the State were trying to privatise civic services in a phased manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath