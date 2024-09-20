GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) State secretary seeks formation of special mission, under the leadership of Chief Minister, for protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Of the three blast furnaces in the steel plant, only one is working, and adequate quantities of coal and iron ore are not being supplied for the production of steel, he says

Published - September 20, 2024 05:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special mission has to be formed, under the auspices of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to exert constant pressure on the Union government to run the plant in the public sector, said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the media along with the party district committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu, here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was dependent on the support of the TDP and JSP. It was unfortunate that the State government was not making adequate efforts to save the VSP. While the TDP leaders were making tall claims of protecting VSP, there was no action on the ground, he said.

The CPI(M) State secretary said that of the three blast furnaces (BFs) in the plant, only one was working, and adequate quantities of coal and iron ore were not being supplied for the production of steel. The plant could be merged with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) as it does not involve any monetary support from the government.

Referring to the statements of TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao that he would not allow privatisation of VSP and was ready to quit as MLA, if he failed to do so, the CPI(M) State secretary wondered what steps were taken by the party 100 days after coming to power to make the Union government revoke its decision on strategic sale of VSP.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao ridiculed that the Centre has money to extend loans to corporate groups without any security but has no funds for the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It was not being supplied raw materials and was not given captive mines. The BJP-led government at the Centre talks of ‘Vikasit Bharat @ 2047’ and the State government talks of ‘good government’, but both do not make any efforts to prevent privatisation of VSP, he said.

Replying to a query, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government has not even announced the Super Six schedule, so far, leave alone implementing the promises.

