CPI(M) stages protest seeking restoration of cancelled trains

October 27, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI(M) activists staged a protest at the railway station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, seeking early operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (SCoR), increasing the number of general and sleeper coaches, and restoration of the 52 passengers and express trains.

Addressing the protesters, party district committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu said that in the last couple of months, 52 trains had been cancelled in the name of doubling works, track repairs and signalling works. He wondered whether the operation of Vande Bharat and other superfast trains did not hamper the development works.

He alleged that in the name of COVID-19 restrictions, passenger trains were converted into express trains and express trains into superfast trains, depriving the poor of train facilities. Further, the names and classification of trains were changed to tax the middle class passengers, he alleged.

Mr. Jaggunaidu deplored the collection of high fares in the name of ‘Tatkal’ and ‘Premium Tatkal’. He also faulted the large Wait List (WL) and non-allocation of berths to WL passengers. He sought restoration of concession to senior citizens, which was withdrawn during the pandemic.

Corporator B. Ganga Rao alleged that the Centre had initiated steps for privatisation of the Railways by leasing railway lands, assets and trains to the corporate groups. He alleged that the YSRCP government in the State and the Opposition TDP and JSP failed to question the Centre in this regard.

He demanded early operationalisation of the SCoR zone, establishment of a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and continuation of Waltair Division along with the new railway zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.