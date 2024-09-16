CPI(M) stages Maha Dharna to ‘save’ Steel Plant in Andhra’s Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam district committee of CPI(M) organised a Maha Dharna at Gajuwaka Junction here on Sunday (September 15, 2024) demanding that the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant be saved from a deplorable financial situation and not be privatised under any circumstances.

CPI(M) leaders K. Lokanadham, M. Jaggunaidu, B. Gangaram, P.S.N.V. Srinivasa Raju, and K.M. Srinivasa Rao were among those who led the protest, which started at 9 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.

Raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the State coalition government, the Left party leaders started the protest by paying floral tributes to the portrait of late CPI(M) national leader Sitaram Yechury.

Mr. Lokanadham said that they would continue the protest until the governments come up with a proper solution and chart the future course of action in support of the steel plant and its thousands of workers and their families.

In support of their protest, the leaders and activists of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee reached the spot and thanked them for protesting in favour of the steel plant. The committee continued their protest on Sunday, the 1312th day.

On the occasion, J. Ayodhyaram, Convenor of the Porata Committee, said that the steel plant was established with the sacrifice of 32 people. It has served the country for the past 40 years without any hindrance. However, after the Narendra Modi government came to power, during its 2.0 government, announced disinvestment in the plant. Since then, the plant has fallen into trouble. The Central and State governments have conspired to close it permanently to pave the way for privatisation, he lamented.

“We strongly demand governments not make any adverse decisions on the steel plant. We also asked the State government to fight with the Centre to save the steel plant. Otherwise, there will be massive protests across the State, and the situation will be serious,” said Ayodhyaram.

