CPI(M): solve problems of villagers displaced by NAOB project

The district committee of the CPI(M) has sought the intervention of the District Collector to solve the pending problems of villagers of various village of Rambilli and S. Rayavaram mandals in the district, who were displaced by the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) project.

In a memorandum to the Collector on Monday, party district secretary K. Lokanadham said that about 4,800 acres of land was allocated for establishment of the NAOB in 2006. The villages were shifted but even after 15 years, their problems remain unsolved. The displaced persons had organised agitations in 2010-11 and ‘padayatras’ in 2018.

Though the then district officials had given assurances to the displaced persons, they have not been fulfilled, Mr. Lokanadham said.

The fisherfolk carry out fishing through 201 motor boats and 25 non-motorised boats in Sarada and Varaha Rivers. They have been asked by the officials to remove their boats. The officials have not kept their promise of constructing a jetty in the area.

The CPI(M) demanded among other things: provision of various packages as promised to fishermen and their families, compensation for the 50 houses lost for construction of a compound wall for the NAOB, construction of a fishing jetty, provision of employment to local people in the construction works, provision of basic amenities in the rehabilitation villages and provision of education and medical facilities.