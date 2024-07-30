CPI(M) seeks withdrawal of notification issued by Centre for quartzite mining at Kusuluwada in Visakhapatnam district

Communist Party of India(Marxist) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu demanded withdrawal of the notification issued by the Central government for mining of quartzite at Kusuluwada village of Anandapuram mandal, near here. He warned that the CPI(M) will launch an agitation, if the Centre goes ahead with its plan of destruction of the hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Jaggunaidu said that the Centre had issued a notification (SO 1533) for quartzite mining in Kusuluwada lands. He alleged that permissions were given to a private firm for undertaking the mining of ‘rough stone gravel’ and quatzite in 7.991 hectares of the 69 hectares in Survey no. 104 of Kusulawada village. He said that the officials were preparing to hold a public hearing on the issue on August 28.

He wondered whether the Centre was not aware that destruction of hills and nature could cause damage to the environment. Does it not have the responsibility of protecting the natural resources? He said that the farmers of the area were involved in raising cashew, mango and coconut plantations apart from other crops. Mining would result in air and groundwater pollution in the area and cause loss to the people of Kusulawada, SC Colony, Chinnayyapalem, ST Colony, Reganigudem, Gollalapalem and other villages. He recalled that when the previous YSRCP government had caused destruction of Rushikonda, the CPI(M), TDP and other Opposition parties had strongly protested against it. The people were hopeful that the new government would protect hills and natural resources. But, now the new government in the State has prepared the ground for mining of the hills at Kusuluwada.

The party district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.