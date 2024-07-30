GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) seeks withdrawal of notification issued by Centre for quartzite mining at Kusuluwada in Visakhapatnam district

Mining will result in air, groundwater pollution in the area and cause loss to people, say the party leaders

Updated - July 30, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) leaders Jaggu Naidu (left) and R.K.S.V. Kumar addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday.

CPI(M) leaders Jaggu Naidu (left) and R.K.S.V. Kumar addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Communist Party of India(Marxist) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu demanded withdrawal of the notification issued by the Central government for mining of quartzite at Kusuluwada village of Anandapuram mandal, near here. He warned that the CPI(M) will launch an agitation, if the Centre goes ahead with its plan of destruction of the hills.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Jaggunaidu said that the Centre had issued a notification (SO 1533) for quartzite mining in Kusuluwada lands. He alleged that permissions were given to a private firm for undertaking the mining of ‘rough stone gravel’ and quatzite in 7.991 hectares of the 69 hectares in Survey no. 104 of Kusulawada village. He said that the officials were preparing to hold a public hearing on the issue on August 28.

He wondered whether the Centre was not aware that destruction of hills and nature could cause damage to the environment. Does it not have the responsibility of protecting the natural resources? He said that the farmers of the area were involved in raising cashew, mango and coconut plantations apart from other crops. Mining would result in air and groundwater pollution in the area and cause loss to the people of Kusulawada, SC Colony, Chinnayyapalem, ST Colony, Reganigudem, Gollalapalem and other villages. He recalled that when the previous YSRCP government had caused destruction of Rushikonda, the CPI(M), TDP and other Opposition parties had strongly protested against it. The people were hopeful that the new government would protect hills and natural resources. But, now the new government in the State has prepared the ground for mining of the hills at Kusuluwada.

The party district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar was also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.