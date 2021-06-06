CPI(M) seeks withdrawal of cases against hospital employee

‘Police officials behaved in a high-handed manner with her’

The CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has demanded withdrawal of the cases booked by the police against an employee of a private pharmacy.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the police officials were trying to squarely blame the girl in a bid to cover up their own lapse. He alleged that the police behaved in a high-handed manner with her on the road. Instead of taking measures to correct their actions, they were trying to defend themselves.

He demanded withdrawal of the cases booked against her and said that the Police Commissioner should initiate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

In a separate statement, the Shramik Mahila Samanvaya Committee (CITU) has condemned the action of the police on the woman frontline worker. District convener of the committee M. Kameswari said it was very difficult for women to attend to their duties during the pandemic situation. She said that the police had behaved in a high-handed manner with the pharmacy worker as she had dared to question their actions, despite being a woman.

She appealed to the Police Commissioner to withdraw the cases booked against the girl.