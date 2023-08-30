CPI(M) seeks total rollback of fuel price hike

August 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam district committee of the CPI(M) has ridiculed the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the price of a gas cylinder is reduced by ₹200 as he wants to see happiness on the faces of his sisters.

A signature campaign was organised by the party against the steep hike in prices of essential commodities and the decision of the Centre on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) at Alluri Sitharama Raju Nagar in 62nd Ward here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu said that Mr. Modi had snatched the happiness of women by effecting a steep hike in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel soon after assuming power. The price of 14 kg gas cylinder, which was only ₹450 when Mr. Modi took over as Prime Minister, has been increased to ₹1,150.

Similarly, the prices of petrol and diesel, which were between ₹40 and ₹50, have been increased to ₹110 during the same period. The price of diesel used to be ₹10 to ₹15 less than that of petrol. But, it was increased exorbitantly and brought on par with the price of petrol. He demanded immediate rollback of the hike in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.

The steep hike in petrol and diesel had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities. Many of the poor, who were earlier using cooking gas, shifted to firewood. The high cost of essential commodities and lack of nutrition had an adverse impact on the health of women. He alleged that the Modi government’s action was akin to applying balm after inflicting burns on them. The cost of a gas cylinder was hiked by ₹700 and it was now reduced by ₹200. He demanded total rollback of the hike, if the BJP government had any concern for women. He alleged that the taxes on petroleum, being levied by the Central and State governments was much more than that their actual price.

The party leaders P. Pydiraju, L. Krishna, M. Ganesh and H. Chiranjeevi were among those who participated in the campaign.

