CPI(M) seeks rollback of hike in power tariff and prices of essential commodities

September 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI(M) has demanded that the BJP and YSRCP governments withdraw the steep hike in power tariff, and the prices of essential commodities, failing which it would intensify its agitation.

At a dharna organised by the party at the secretariat at Pithapuram Colony here on Friday, the party district secretary M. Jaggunaidu alleged that the BJP and the YSRCP governments, which came to power on the promise of containing the prices of essential commodities, have failed to live up to the expectations of people. He alleged that both the governments were taking care of the interests of the corporate groups, while ignoring the interests of the common man.

The governments were preparing the ground for privatisation of the discoms and to cause additional burden on the common people. He alleged that the price of a gas cylinder, which was ₹450, when the Modi government took over, had gone up to ₹1,150. The Centre has reduced the price by a mere ₹200, a cylinder, and was making tall claims. He said that the party would intensify its agitation, if the prices were not brought under control.

CPI(M) district committee member P. Mani said that the dharna was being organised as part of the party’s statewide ‘Samara bheri’ at all secretariats from August 30 to September 4. A rally would be organised against unemployment on the Beach Road on September 3 and dharnas would be organised at Tehsildar offices on September 4 .

Party leaders Kumari, Chanti, Venkata Rao, Srinu and Vijaya were present.

