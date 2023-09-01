HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) seeks rollback of hike in power tariff and prices of essential commodities

Party workers stage a protest at ward secretariat at Pithapuram Colony in Visakhapatnam

September 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has demanded that the BJP and YSRCP governments withdraw the steep hike in power tariff, and the prices of essential commodities, failing which it would intensify its agitation.

At a dharna organised by the party at the secretariat at Pithapuram Colony here on Friday, the party district secretary M. Jaggunaidu alleged that the BJP and the YSRCP governments, which came to power on the promise of containing the prices of essential commodities, have failed to live up to the expectations of people. He alleged that both the governments were taking care of the interests of the corporate groups, while ignoring the interests of the common man.

The governments were preparing the ground for privatisation of the discoms and to cause additional burden on the common people. He alleged that the price of a gas cylinder, which was ₹450, when the Modi government took over, had gone up to ₹1,150. The Centre has reduced the price by a mere ₹200, a cylinder, and was making tall claims. He said that the party would intensify its agitation, if the prices were not brought under control.

CPI(M) district committee member P. Mani said that the dharna was being organised as part of the party’s statewide ‘Samara bheri’ at all secretariats from August 30 to September 4. A rally would be organised against unemployment on the Beach Road on September 3 and dharnas would be organised at Tehsildar offices on September 4 .

Party leaders Kumari, Chanti, Venkata Rao, Srinu and Vijaya were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.