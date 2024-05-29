CPI(M) seeks probe into alleged land grabbing in North Andhra

Communist Party of India(Marxist) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham has demanded a probe into the alleged grabbing of 800 acres of assigned lands in Visakhapatnam, Bhogapuram and surrounding areas.

Reacting to reports in a section of the media, Mr. Lokanadham said that the State government should get a detailed probe done to bring out the truth. In a statement on Wednesday, the CPI(M) leader alleged that after the announcement of Visakhapatnam as executive capital, land sharks were indulging in grabbing of lands. He wondered whether development of Visakhapatnam meant grabbing of government lands.

He alleged that hundreds of acres of land at Rushikonda, Dabbanda and Kasuluwada areas, valued at crores of rupees, were encroached. He deplored the inaction of the government though reports of encroachment of lands were appearing in the media regularly. He said it was unfortunate that the Collector instead of ordering a probe into the allegations of land grabbing by the Chief Secretary, had declared that no such thing had happened.

Mr. Lokanadham said that the Chandrababu Naidu government, in the past, and now the YSRCP government had appointed Special Investigation Teams to probe into the allegations of land grabbing in the past and washed off their hands. There was a feeling among the people that both the governments had not made the respective SIT reports public, to protect their leaders, who were involved in land grabbing. He reiterated the demand for a detailed probe into the alleged land grabbing in North Andhra and sought protection of lands of the poor and the government.

