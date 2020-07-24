CPI(M) seeks more testing facilities

The CPI(M) district committee has said that the COVID-19 cases in the district, which were largely confined to urban areas, are now spreading rapidly in the rural areas also.

In a letter to the District Collector on Friday, district committee secretary K. Lokanadham underlined the need to conduct extensive testing and improve the amenities at COVID-19 hospitals and quarantine facilities. He alleged that while the government was advocating increased testing in containment zones, the ground reality was otherwise. Private hospitals were refusing treatment under Arogyasri. He sought increasing testing centres in the district as those coming for tests were being made to stand in queue for morning to evening and this could contribute to the spread of the virus further. He called for strict measures for crowd control and speedy testing.

He suggested that Sanjeevani mobile testing buses can be sent to areas, where there were more cases. He sought establishment of a testing centre at Arakau Valley and improvement of facilities at quarantine centres.